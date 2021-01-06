Protesters storm US Capitol as election finalised

Pro-Trump supporters have stormed the US capitol, sending it into lockdown, as Congress finalises the Election result.

Images show protesters clashing with police inside the iconic building in Washington, D.C., after breaking through barriers, with tear gas used to keep protesters at bay.

Pro- Trump supporters refuse to accept the President’s election loss and flooded the nation’s capital in protest.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP)

Some protesters have got inside the US Capitol building in Washington. (Nine)

Politicians and staffers were told to hide under their desks and shelter as thousands descended on the building.

It is understood the National Guard has been called in.

Vice President Mike Pence today defied Trump, and said he wouldn’t oppose Joe Biden’s win.

Mr Trump earlier spoke at a rally, saying he wouldn’t concede, which prompted the protests.

He has now tweeted to ask people to ‘stay peaceful’.

A curfew has been imposed tonight in the city.

Protesters climb up the US Capitol building in Washington, D.C (Nine)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (AP)

Thousands of protesters had earlier gathered around the Washington Monument as the Elton John song “Tiny Dancer” played from loud speakers.

The song was interrupted by an announcement telling people to leave behind backpacks, chairs and flagpoles so people could get through a security checkpoint.

Hundreds of people carried flags. Some were American, some were Trump 2020 flags, at least one said “F–K BIDEN” with the letter U replaced by a flag symbol.

As part of their preparations, police posted signs around the district warning of the illegality of gun possession during protests as Mr Trump tweeted his support for the protesters, saying, “Our Country has had enough, they won’t take it anymore!” and “We Hear you (and love you) from the Oval Office.”

The Department of Homeland Security, which has staffed a “Virtual Situation Room” to help communication between different agencies, is “not currently tracking any active threats,” spokesman Alexei Woltornist said.

Mr Trump travelled a short distance from the White House to the rally on Wednesday morning.

People listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President. (AP)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence officiate as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) (AP)

About 20 aides were outside awaiting Mr Trump’s departure, audibly shouting “Save our country” as he boarded his SUV.

Mr Trump gave a fist bump and appeared to blow a kiss.

Mr Trump addressed a large, tightly packed and largely maskless crowd of supporters on the Ellipse.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

His remarks got off to an inauspicious start as Mr Trump’s microphone appeared to be turned off as he began speaking.

“We can’t hear you!” members of the audience were heard shouting on the video feed, though he appeared unaware and kept speaking.

Moments later, audio was restored, and Mr Trump was railing against the media.

Mr Trump’s speech included calls for his vice president to step outside his constitutional bounds and overturn the results of the election.

People attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

“Hope Mike is going to do the right thing,” Mr Trump said at a rally on the Ellipse. “If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election.”

Mr Pence released a letter he wrote to congress on Wednesday just after noon, saying he wouldn’t object to Mr Biden’s victory.

A large glass barrier shielded Mr Trump from the crowd, similar to when he spoke in front of the Lincoln Memorial on the Fourth of July 2019.

Ahead of Mr Trump’s speech, Rudy Giuliani was addressing the rally on the Ellipse, baselessly repeating claims that voting machines were “crooked,” and continuing to insist that Mr Pence can do something today to change the election’s outcome, which he does not have power to do. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

People attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

“Let’s have trial by combat!” Mr Giuliani told the enthusiastic crowd.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District is “absolutely prepared” for protests and announced that that at least ten people were arrested overnight related to the protests.

At least one person was arrested for carrying an unlicensed gun and six people were charged with assault, including one for assaulting a police officer.

“We had several arrests related to that activity, but not a single one of them was a DC resident,” she said.

Senate pages carry boxes containing Electoral College votes into a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the electoral votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP)

Authorities – a mix that includes local police, National Guard and federal uniformed officers – had already arrested several people ahead of demonstrations including the leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right group that Trump directly addressed during an autumn debate to “stand back and stand by.”

