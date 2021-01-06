Producer Claims Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes Cried After Seeing 2Pac W/ Another Woman

Bradley Lamb
Producer Delray Richardson has claimed that many years ago, at Bar One, a nightclub in West Hollywood, Left Eye was at a club, where Tupac Shakur was also visiting — and claimed that the rapper became upset when she saw him talking to another woman.

