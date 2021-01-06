Private island hits the market on the Great Barrier Reef

If you’ve ever wanted to own a private island, now could be your chance.

Victor Island on the Great Barrier Reef has hit the market at $5.5 million, and its more affordable than some waterfront homes in Brisbane and Sydney.

The eight-acre oasis offers uninterrupted 360 degree views of the Coral Sea, along with a four-bedroom solar powered house and caretakers cottage.

Victor Island is up for sale. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

Two boats are also included in the sale to make the ten minute ride to mainland Mackay simple for the new owners.

“It’s very rare,” Barbara Wolveridge from Sotheby’s International Realty told .

“I’ve been in the business for 30 years and this is the first I’ve actually had an opportunity to sell an island.

The island features a four-bedroom house. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

Meg Sullivan decided it’s to move on after owning the island for five years.

She wants someone else to live the dream with the ocean as your front and back yard.

“It’s the freedom of living on the island where you can do what you want, when you want,” she said.

“If you want to catch a fish for dinner you go and throw a line in.”

Two boats have also been included in the sale. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The island has generated interest from international buyers. (Nine)

If you’re interested you might need to act quickly with the property generating interest from buyers across the country and around the world.

“We’ve got people lining up to come and see it,” Ms Wolveridge said.