Porsha Williams Releases A New Episode Of Her Podcast In 2021

Porsha Williams just released a new episode of her podcast in 2021. Check it out on her social media account below.

‘A WORD!! Thank You, God💪🏾🙌🏾. It’s a new year, and a new episode of my podcast #Porsha4Real is out today! We’re setting our intentions for 2021, and if your goal is to be a new you, don’t let what anyone thinks get in the way of it. Listen now, link in my bio!’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘Come on with that good Word!!! I am so proud of your growth Porsha! Keep walking in your truth! God bless!! 👏🏽’

A fan said: ‘Kenya Moore just trying to ride on your wave and get some relevance. Keep moving; Porsha doesn’t pay attention to the noise around you.’

A fan said: ‘”People don’t want you to change bc they are still the same.’ and somoene else posted this: ‘I believe the activism was always in you!!! It just took circumstances to reveal your calling! I love this change! #growthmindset.’

Someone else said: ‘Y’all should make this a day show on bravo… they could use this as a daytime show… let’s go, Porsha!’

A commenter said: ‘Facts 💥 Keep hitting the gas doing YOU! Especially when you are doing right.’

Someone else said: ‘So happy for you. You’ve grown so much, and I can see it. I love it you’re amazing,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘natashawherethebagatharris Thanks for all your work this year. It matters a whole hell of a lot more than some expired queen from 30 years ago. This was a real moment and chance to step up, and you answered the call.’

Porsha Williams is praising her sister, Lauren Williams, for the latest achievement that she marked on social media. Check out the post that proud Porsha shared on her own IG account.





