Pooja Hegde talks about juggling between Radhe Shyam and Cirkus in the start of the new year

Pooja Hegde is surely on cloud nine. She has some big releases both in Hindi and South film industry and the actress is happy to juggle between film sets at the beginning of the year. Pooja Hegde spoke to an online portal and shared her excitement about her forthcoming projects.



Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Prabhas in pan-India film Radhe Shyam and she’s also a part of Rohit Shetty’s next Cirkus which stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. Speaking about how she started her year, she says, “I am ecstatic to be entering the new year on the sets, I began the next shoot schedule for Radhe Shyamon the 3rd of January, this will be followed by the shoot of Cirkus. So, back to back shoots are lined up with absolutely no break in between the two.” She further adds about how she’s looking forward to 2021. “I am super excited for this year, couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new chapter of 2021, doing what I love the most! Hope every year comes with so much in store for me and I sure am excited to see how 2021 turns out.”



Pooja Hegde also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where she will be seen opposite Salman Khan for the first time. And down South, she has Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni.