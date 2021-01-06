Photos: Tara Sutaria’s monotone ensemble is perfect for the chilly season

Tara Sutaria is one of the most sought after divas when it comes to style and glamour. The young actor has sent waves with her trendy and millennial take on dressing up on several occasions. Be it ethnic wear or ultra cute short skirts, Tara has a raid-worthy taste in everything she puts on.

Spotted today at Filmcity, Tara was seen in a super chic monotone ensemble. Wearing a high-waist off-white trousers with a crop pullover, Tara worked the athleisure look that is perfect for light winters. She finished the looks with matching ankle lengths boots and her voluminous wavy locks.

Check out the pictures of this lovely lady below.