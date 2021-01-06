Photos: Kartik Aaryan arrives for shoot on his stylish bike

Kartik Aaryan is one actor who manages to be in the limelight for some reason or the other. Recently, he was in the news as he went on a holiday to Goa with rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor. Kartik will next be seen in Dhamaka and Dostana 2 and the audience is waiting eagerly for both these projects. The actor has a strong fan following and it grew even further during the lockdown as he was one of the few celebrities who made use of their social media to create awareness during the pandemic as well as entertain.

We snapped the actor this evening as he stepped out to shoot for a project in the city. The actor was clicked arriving on his uber cool bike at Filmcity to shoot and happily posed for the paparazzi on it. Check out his latest pictures below…