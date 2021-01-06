Payton pitched plan for having 50K fans at Saints playoff game

The New Orleans Saints typically have one of the strongest home-field advantages in all of sports, but that may not be the case in the postseason this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Sean Payton is still trying to keep that advantage alive, however.

The Saints are planning to allow 3,000 fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Payton would love to see that number increase by about 47,000, and he told reporters on Wednesday that he proposed a plan for making it happen.

“I brought up the idea of testing 50,000 people and quarantining them in a hotel and having the most safest Superdome known to man, scientifically,” Payton said, via Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Advocate. “Bus them, they’ve tested every day, and you’ve got a COVID-free facility.”

Many assumed Payton was making a joke or being sarcastic, but apparently he was serious. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the Saints actually looked into the possibility.

Several NFL teams allowed fans at games during the regular season, and there were no known COVID-19 outbreaks associated with any of those events. That is one reason why even teams like the Buffalo Bills, who had no fans at Bills Stadium all season, have decided to allow a limited number of fans at their playoff games this weekend.

Even the coach of a Saints rival said earlier this year that he would prefer to have fans at the Superdome. Unfortunately, 50,000 is not going to happen just yet.