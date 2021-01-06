Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Face Charges!!

Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back at close range, will not face charges, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday.

Sheskey, a White officer, shot Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back while responding to a domestic incident on August 23, 2020. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Blake’s family, expressed disappointment over the decision. Crump says the decision “further destroys trust in our justice system.”

“We feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family, but the community that protested and demanded justice,” Crump said in a statement, adding: “We urge Americans to continue to raise their voices and demand change in peaceful and positive ways during this emotional time.”

The other two police officers at the scene — Brittany Meronek and Vincent Arenas — also will not face charges, according to Graveley.