NYSE to go ahead with delisting three Chinese telecom firms, reversing course again By

() – The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it is planning to move forward with the delistings of three Chinese telecom companies, in another U-turn a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary told the NYSE chief he disagreed with its earlier decision to reverse the delistings.
Plans to delist China Mobile (NYSE:), China Unicom (NYSE:) and China Telecom (NYSE:) were prompted by a White House executive order banning U.S. investment in Chinese military-linked companies.
