No. 3 UConn has another game postponed due to COVID-19

The women’s basketball team of the UConn Huskies, ranked No. 3 in the nation, is struggling to return to action following a 75-52 win over the DePaul Blue Demons on Dec. 29.

UConn’s game versus the Xavier Musketeers scheduled for Jan. 13 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues impacting Xavier. In a prepared statement, the Musketeers announced they are pausing team activities following contact tracing protocols.

The unbeaten Huskies (6-0) were supposed to play the No. 6-ranked Baylor Lady Bears (8-1) on Thursday in a highly anticipated game between two of the country’s top programs. Baylor withdrew from that contest on Tuesday, however, after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Mulkey produced three negative tests following her exposure to an infected individual on Christmas Day before ultimately testing positive. She will remain away from team activities until Jan. 15 at the earliest.

The UConn-Baylor clash wasn’t rescheduled. Additionally, Baylor won’t face the Kansas State Wildcats on Sunday, as intended, due to coronavirus-related concerns affecting both teams.

UConn is next set to play against the Providence Friars on Saturday.