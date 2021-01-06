Nick Saban’s daughter accused Ohio State of fake COVID outbreak, then deleted her account

Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban Setas sent a tweet Tuesday accusing Ohio State of faking a COVID-19 outbreak.

The accusation came after ESPN reported that there had been discussions about delaying the game because of COVID-19 issues at Ohio State. College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN later that the game remains on schedule to be played Jan. 11.

Setas’ belief was that Ohio State faked the COVID tests so Justin Fields could have a longer time to heal from injury.

“If you’re not confident to play then SAY IT,” the now-deleted tweet reads. “I call BS on the COVID cases. They’re just worried about their QB and want him to have more time to heal. If he’s hurt put in your backup. You didn’t see us postpone the rest of the season to wait for Waddle. BYE.”

Setas not only deleted that tweet, but her entire Twitter account after receiving backlash for the allegation.

Before she deleted her account, she issued an apology for the accusation.

“The tweet I posted earlier this evening was uncalled for and hurtful,” she wrote. “I made a huge mistake and I apologize. In a moment of frustration, I let my anger get the best of me and acted before thinking. I sincerely regret my choice of reckless words. In no way did I intend to undermine the seriousness of the global pandemic and my heart goes out to those it has affected. The health and safety of others is first and foremost and I pray that we all can find peace soon. I am ashamed and embarrassed. I hope you can forgive me.”

Despite some discussions of the game being moved back, the National Championship is still expected to take place on schedule.