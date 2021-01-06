Newcastle Knights’ Mitchell Pearce quits as captain after flirty texts ruin wedding plans with fiancee Kristin Scott

Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce has handed in his captaincy following a racy text scandal involving a club staffer.

The Daily Telegraph reported today club officials had been told the news of Pearce’s decision, and they are preparing to hold a media conference tomorrow morning. That report was confirmed by a Knights media statement soon after.

According to the Telegraph report Pearce will say he quit the captaincy by choice – rather than being stripped of the responsibility by club officials.

Knights coach Adam O’Brien is scheduled to attend the media conference to answer any questions regarding leadership at the club.

Pearce reportedly told club officials he intended to step down and attempt to salvage his relationship with his partner Kristin Scott.

Pearce was supposed to wed Scott at a 150-person Byron Bay wedding over the Christmas period, before allegations surfaced he had been sending “flirty texts” to a club staffer, who was also in a long-term relationship.

Pearce told his guests the wedding was called off due to “coronavirus restrictions”, but he admitted to some of the boys in the playing group he had been caught out.

Both Scott and the other woman’s partner have reportedly seen the texts between the pair, with the other woman’s partner also extremely distressed over the situation.

Many of the senior playing group is said to be unhappy with Pearce and his actions, with reports a number of them were friends with the woman on staff and her partner.

Knights general manager of football Danny Buderus told reporters on Monday Pearce could pay for his actions.

“It’s not acceptable – there’s no doubt about that,” Buderus said.

“It’s something we’re all striving for … culture. Culture for us is very important; what we stand for is highly important and we need those players to adhere to that.

“There are standards in all parts of our organisation and that behaviour is not acceptable.”

Buderus confirmed Pearce was in Newcastle but was not present on the Knights’ return to pre-season training.

However, the 31-year-old was due to return to training this week to address the playing group.

