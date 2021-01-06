New Halloween Kills image will thoroughly freak you out

There he is, the Boogeyman of the Midwest, done up in his iconic onesie and brandishing a factory-fresh hunk of cutlery. As shadowy figures at the top of a flight of stairs go, he’s not the first guy you probably want to run into.

Michael Myers, the second scariest thing in 1978’s Halloween, was in a bad way the last time we saw him at the end of 2018’s Halloween, having recently been shot in the kisser and locked in a burning building — a bad day for anyone, let alone a 61-year-old Boomer. It sounds like he’ll be back in action right out of the gate when Halloween Kills hits screens (the new trailer has fans totally hyped) later this year, though. Speaking with Total Film, director David Gordon Green stated, “When we made the last one we wanted to find a way for someone who’s never seen the original to get up to speed with the story. But this one gets right to the action. It’s very aggressive. It’s more efficient. We wanted it to be an explosive middle before things get streamlined and personal again.”

Halloween Kills is scheduled to hit theaters on October 15, 2021. The series is set to conclude the following year with a franchise finale, Halloween Ends.