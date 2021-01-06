Mitchell Pearce text message controversy, Newcastle Knights captaincy press conference

Mitchell Pearce has struggled to contain his emotions as he publicly addressed the text message scandal that cost him the Knights’ captaincy.

Pearce was visibly distressed as he read from a prepared statement at a media conference this morning, revealing the “traumatic” impact the saga has had on him, with his relationship in tatters after his scheduled wedding to fiancee Kristin Scott was cancelled.

He said he regretted the pain he had caused Scott, his family and the club.

Mitchell Pearce (Supplied)

“For me it’s been a traumatic few weeks for my personal life and those I love,” Pearce said.

“Unfortunately my actions have impacted the team and more importantly the people I have closest to me, Kristin and my family.

“I’m taking steps now to address these issues and for me to step down as captain this season.

“I love this club and I love my family and I’m committed to working as hard as I can to be the best man I can be both on and off the field.

“I appreciate a bit of respect moving forward and some time to get back to training.”

MORE TO FOLLOW…