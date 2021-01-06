Mitch McConnell Accused of Being Court-Martialed For Sodomy In Shocking 1967 Cover-Up!

Back in 1967, before a good portion of the DSD readership was born, old Mitch McConnel was actually in the military, in ‘Nam, to be exact. Only, you never hear about that, McConnel has never once cited his military service in any if his re-election campaigns and it seems to be the stuff that myths are made of because almost literally nothing is known about it.

Except for the fact that he was discharged by the military in 1967 for an eye condition. 1967 was the height of the Vietnam War so it’s pretty surprising that he would be discharged even for medical reasons, there was also sime documentation that said that they were discharging him so that he could attend New York University but by this time McConnell already had a law degree.

Say, what was Mitch McConnell court-martialed for again?

So imagine my surprise when I stumble upon the interesting factoid that there is a courtmartial file on Mitch McConnell. Yup, you read that right. There is a courtmartial file on Mitch McConnell. But why? What on earth did he do to get courtmartialed?

This information is all alleged, but according to some sources the medical discharge was all a cover up, because if you look up the condition itself there is no reason for it to be bad enough to get rid of a soldier at the height of battle. Especially one who never had a medical exam to begin with.

That’s right, Mitch McConnell never actually had a medical exam. Rather, the real reason, allegedly, was that Mitch McConnel was being courtmartialed for sodomy, and he managed to get discharged by letter of a senator.

Ahem.

So, where are we getting all of this information? According to the Daily Kos, they had a conversation with postal clerk Alan Pynch who served in the same military unit as McConnel in ’67. One day he came in and noticed that the major was upset.

He asked him what was wrong and he told him that a new recruit had been arrested in the barracks at Ft. Knox for sodomy and that he was getting out due to an alleged medical discharge for an “eye condition”, the major went onto joke that he guessed “he couldn’t see the difference between guys and girls”.

At the time when the major mentioned the name of the new recruit, Lynch didn’t think anything of it, until a 1990 senate race when he heard the name come up again, Mitch McConnel.

Lynch tried to go public with the story before, but no news outlets would do anything with it because all military records are private and selective service, when previously asked for military records on McConnell, stated that they don’t have access to the records of soldiers born past a certain year.

Apparently, McConnell falls just out of reach of selective service, so his own military records are sealed unless he chooses to make them public. But he probably won’t do that, because now, unlike his victim from 1967 I don’t think the American Public will be content to stuff a little sausage in it and move on.

Not after McConnell has come down so hard on gay rights, and been a senator that staunchly opposes homosexuality at every turn. Does not outing himself make him a bad person? No, but it does make him a hypocrit. I guess that old saying is true, what we despise in others is what we truly don’t like in ourselves.

