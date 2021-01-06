Missy Elliot Reveals Tweet’s Iconic Song ‘Oops’ Was Not About Masturbation!!

Missy Elliot shattered many fan’s perceptions this week when she revealed that Tweet’s 2002 hit single, “Oops (Oh My)” was not about masturbation.

The song had always been believed to have been about self-touching.

“#Funfact this song was never bout masturbation,” Missy tweeted. “It was always about her appreciating her dark skin (self-love) when she looked in the mirror. It was the listeners that thought it was about sex & just ran with it… & we just let the consumers mind create what they wanted.”

Tweete chopped it up with ESSENCE last year where she hinted that the song may not have been about self-pleasure.

“I remember watching a show — I think it was Oprah, Donahue or Sally Jesse whoever… And the doctor on there talked about everyone in life needs to get in front of the camera or the mirror and love everything about themselves without wanting to change anything. That’s where that song comes from,” she told the publication.