Mega Man’s creator was disappointed in MM3. Here’s why

With some incredible stage music, memorable bosses, and the introduction of both Rush and Mega Man’s iconic slide maneuver, Mega Man 3 is a staple platformer for the NES. While many fans had great times with this game, Keiji Inafune bashed it over its alleged lack of polish.

There were a number of factors that soured his experience. For one, he was pressured by Capcom to wrap up production before he felt it was ready. There was also a personnel shift, as series director Akira Kitamura and series composer Harumi Fujita left in the middle of the project. Not only was he disappointed in the end product, but he had to adjust to new collaborators on the fly.

Inafune ultimately believed that he was unable to bring the level of attention and care to Mega Man 3 that the first two games received. Despite his feelings toward the game, it’s generally seen as a classic that looks, sounds, and plays great!