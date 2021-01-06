Matthew Lau: For faster vaccine development, less regulation

Article content continued

But if the government doesn’t verify that medicines are safe and effective before they can be sold, how will consumers be protected? The answer is that it is in the self-interest of pharmaceutical companies to be very certain of the quality of their products. First, they have to convince people their products are good before anyone will buy them, for example, by having a private third-party company (why does it have to be the government?) verify that they are safe and effective. Second, they know that if their products turn out to be harmful, then tens of billions of dollars of their shareholders’ equity could be wiped out by class action lawsuits.

But what about thalidomide, an anti-morning sickness drug sold in Canada and Europe in the late 1950s and early 1960s, which caused thousands of birth defects, among other harmful effects? The FDA stopped it from being sold in the U.S. Doesn’t that prove Big Government is more reliable than Big Pharma? Not exactly. In the thalidomide case, a pharmaceutical company did make a mistake, a big one, and caused widespread harm. But governments also make mistakes that cause widespread harm. In retrospect, historians may find widespread anti-COVID lockdowns were a case in point. The question is whether private companies or governments are more likely to strike the right balance between speedy delivery and rigorous testing of products.

Government regulators’ strong self-interest is to be late in approving new medicines, since the harm caused by delayed approvals is generally less visible than the harm caused by approving unsafe products. But less visible harm is not the same as less harm. Milton Friedman favoured abolishing the FDA, arguing that government vetting of pharmaceutical products discouraged innovation and delayed public access to new medicines, and therefore very likely did far more harm than good.

Unlike government regulators, pharmaceutical companies are answerable to consumers, so they have a powerful incentive to achieve the right balance between speed and safety. It makes much more sense, both during pandemics and in other times, too, to rely on the judgment of Big Pharma instead of Big Government.

Matthew Lau is a Toronto writer.