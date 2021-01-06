Lucy Hale Heartbroken Over Sudden Death of Her Close Friend

Instagram

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress is left devastated as she pays tribute to her close pal Drew in a bittersweet message on Instagram following his sudden passing.

–

Lucy Hale has been left devastated following the sudden death of her close friend Drew.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram to share a gallery of snaps featuring herself and her pal, who she has been friends with “since we were teens.”

“He was one of my first friends in LA and we grew up together. Some of my best, funniest and silliest memories in my life are with Drew,” she explained. “If you knew him, you know that he was mind numbingly funny and had the most incredible spirit. The kind of humour that brought you to your knees.”

Calling Drew “kind, compassionate, smart, funny and a special soul,” Lucy added that it’s “an unimaginable loss for all that knew him.”

“His sensitive heart and empathetic way about him did not go unnoticed,” she continued. “Very rarely do you have a connection with someone where you don’t have to say a word. I could sit in silence with Drew and he would just get it. He ALWAYS let the people he loved know how special they were.”

“Even when he couldn’t see how magnificent he was, he made others feel seen and heard. There’s so much you didn’t get to see and do in this lifetime but I hope you know you will live on through us. I will miss you forever and I’ll see you on the other side sweet one.”

<br />

Lucy was quickly inundated with messages of support from her friends, including Sarah Hyland, Marlene King, and Janel Parrish.

While Lucy didn’t reveal details of how Drew died, their other friend Annie Leonard hinted that he had struggled with addiction as she wrote, “I always thought that he would get sober and we would pick back up where we left off. I am beyond heartbroken, shocked and devastated. I love you Drew.”