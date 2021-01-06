Londoners wake to snow as ‘Beast from the East’ sweeps UK

Londoners woke up to snow this morning amid a warning that the UK will be covered by the white stuff for most of this week, as temperatures plunged to -12C – the coldest night for nearly two years.

The Met Office extended its warning for ice today to cover the entire East coast – while the North, Wales and the South West can expect wintry conditions tomorrow.

Icy stretches are expected to bring slippier conditions and disruption to travel, across most of England, as well as Scotland and Northern Ireland, from today, lasting until Friday.

There is also a yellow weather warning for snow in place for Scotland and Northern Ireland, which is expected to mostly clear by Thursday night.

While each country is dealing with tightened Covid-19 restrictions, the Met Office has warned some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The warnings come after parts of England awoke to snow, after temperatures plunged to -12C in Loch Glascarnoch, Scotland, the coldest night since February 2019.

Scotland saw plenty of freezing overnight temperatures, as the mercury dropped below -10C in Tulloch Bridge and -9C in the Highlands hamlet of Altnaharra.

Biggin Hill in Bromley awoke to snow this morning as the white stuff fell across the south east this morning – with more wintry showers forecast tonight

Today marks the official start of England’s third lockdown amid growing Covid-19 measures. Birmingham saw flurries this morning as winter takes hold

Tatsfield in Surrey had plenty of snow on the ground this morning, as the Met Office extended an ice warning to cover most of England until Thursday night. Snow is also expected to cause issues across Scotland and Northern Ireland for the following days

There was a light dusting on the M25 at Orpington and on the M26 in Sevenoaks this morning, with more wintry showers predicted for the South East and London later tonight.

Others in nearby Biggin Hill, as well as South London and in Gloucestershire awoke to dumpings of the white stuff.

Elsehwere in the Midlands, Birmingham has seen flurries after another cold winter night across the country.

Conditions could follow those seen during the ‘Beast from the East’ – a 2018 cold wave that brought freezing temperatures and snow storms to Britain.

Earlier this week Met Office forecaster John Griffiths told it was to soon to tell if a ‘sudden stratosphere warming’ would bring similar conditions to three years ago.

Temperatures are not expected to get above 5C this morning – and will likely stay in single digits for most of this week.

A Met Office forecast for today read: ‘Many central and northwestern parts dry with sunny spells, whilst further wintry showers affect the east.

‘Rain, sleet and snow reaching northwest Scotland later. Cold.

‘Wintry showers east and southeast. Clear spells elsewhere with frost, severe across central parts. Rain, sleet and snow moving southeast across Scotland and Northern Ireland, turning icy in places.’

The Met Office is warning motorists to be careful on the roads after snow fell on the M25 and M26, while an ice warning originally stretching from Nottingham to Edinburgh has been extended to cover most of the country

Experts say it’s too soon to predict whether a ‘sudden stratosphere warming’ would bring similar conditions seen during the Beast from the East in February 2018

Snow has fallen in mostly higher areas of the country, with Biggin Hill on the edge of London and Kent getting a fair amount

While England has entered its third national lockdown, some commuters in Biggin Hill still had to brave the snowy conditions

There were flurries over Birmingham this morning after another cold night for Britain, with ice warnings for the North East

Biggin Hill welcomed its first snowfall of the New Year this morning as the town on the edge of South East London awoke to a cold morning on Wednesday

There was a dusting of snow in Gloucestershire today as well, as ice warnings are in place across the east of the country

It is predicting a wet and snowy week across Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England throughout the rest of the week.

The weather is expected to warm up slightly in the north by the weekend, but largely dry and cold in the south.

That will come as some disappointment to teenage ice skater Demi Lang, who used the road outside her house as a makeshift ice rink earlier this week.

Snow and rain froze her road in Motherwell on Monday, giving the 13-year-old the perfect chance to don her skates.

Her mother Laura, a 33-year-old support worker, said: “Demi is absolutely ecstatic. I have to scrape her off the ceiling when she does actually come back into the house.

“When she realised how slippery it was she almost had a light bulb moment and asked did I think she could put her skates on.

I said give it a try and that was that. She went out, it worked and she started screaming “I can skate, I can skate.”‘

Demi Lang, 13, donned her skating boots after the road outside her home in Motherwell froze over on Monday night, giving her the perfect chance to practice her figure skating

While Demi was able to enjoy her frozen road in Motherwell on Monday evening, the Met Office has predicted conditions to warm up in the North over the coming days