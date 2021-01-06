London On Da Track’s Baby Mama: I Act More Like A Man Than You!!

London On Da Track’s baby mama is already unhappy with his behavior this year — and took to social media to put him all the way on blast.

“It’s january 5th and @londonondatrack had my attorney drop off 3 ugly stuffed animals a book and a doll for pairs,” Eboni wrote on Instagram Story. “London she don’t eat bears & you bought her the same f*ckin ugly bear last year.” She added, “This n*gga treat his daughter like a goodwill charity. He don’t give a f*ck about her all year literally didn’t see her once didn’t feed her once didn’t provide sh*t for her but acknowledge her w ugly ass bears.”

She continued: “London bro do better. You do all this big cap sh*t all the time and I act more like a grown man than you. I swear this man does this sh*t on purpose bc he like me talkin dumb.”

London split from Summer Walker, who is also expecting his child, weeks ago. His baby mamas have taken it in turns, blasting him on social media.