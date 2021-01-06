Let Brie & Nikki Bella’s New Year’s Resolutions Inspire You

As a solution, Nikki explained that she and Artem came up with a system: Each day, they both have three hours to themselves to do things like exercise, journal, meditate and so on.

“So then we know like, ‘Okay, no matter what, I have to watch Matteo from this time to this time because Artem has his time,’ and vice versa,” the Total Bellas star told podcast listeners. “And honestly, I really miss working out…I have done something athletic since I’ve been a very little kid. And this is the longest ever in my life that I have not done like a workout workout. Yeah, I walk, but I feel so not me and out of shape. And I don’t like that feeling.”

Brie, who welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Buddy, with her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) on Aug. 1, expressed that she could relate.

“I’m actually a little torn because obviously, I’m one of those every year, I’m always like ‘lose weight,'” she shared. “Especially since I still have baby weight. And I hate that I do that.”