Lenovo ThinkStation P620: Lenovo launches ThinkStation P620 with AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPU in India

Lenovo has launched its ThinkStation P620 workstation desktop computer in India. It’s a premium workstation computer designed for heavy-duty work, claims Lenovo. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro processors. Lenovo claims that this workstation offers a dual-CPU experience in a single-processor system.

Other features include Nvidia Quadro RTX series graphics card and up to 20TB of storage.

Lenovo ThinkStation P620: Pricing and availability

Lenovo ThinkStation P620 will be available at the starting price of Rs 3,99,000. Customers can also configure to order (CTO) this workstation using the company’s official website.

Lenovo is offering a 3-year standard warranty and an upgradable warranty for up to 5 years.

Lenovo ThinkStation P620: Key specifications

Lenovo ThinkStation P620 offers configurable CPU and GPU configurations with up to 64 core processors and two Nvidia Quadro 8000 graphics cards.

The company has added cooling solutions for workstation with the help of custom developed heat sinks for improved air intake.

It has also clubbed a bunch of enterprise-grade features to the system such as improved security with ThinkStation Diagnostics 2.0, Lenovo ThinkSheild and AMD Memory Guard.

