LeBron, Mookie Betts want to buy WNBA’s Dream from Loeffler

Mookie Betts signed one of the richest contracts in Major League Baseball history when he put pen to paper on a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. It appears he plans to use some of that dough in an effort to help fellow L.A. star LeBron James land a WNBA franchise.

James tweeted early Wednesday morning that he’s thinking about putting an ownership group together for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. Betts was quick to reply, offering to team up with the Lakers star in a bid to land the franchise.