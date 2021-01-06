Lamar Odom Responds to Drug Relapse Allegations After Posting Bizarre Video

Lamar Odom is facing some pretty nasty rumors over a video he posted to social media. The former NBA baller uploaded what was supposed to be a funny video to Instagram. But many viewers were just confused, with some even accusing him of being under the influence.

Lamar Odom posted a comedy skit on social media

Over the weekend of Jan. 1, Odom posted a video to social media that shows him shirtless while wearing a long wig and pouring wine.

“Black Jesus says, ‘Follow Lamar Odom on Snapchat, YouTube, and Twitch, and he will turn water into wine,” his friend says in the video.

The video, which received over 70,000 views, had some of his followers laughing along in the comment section. But others were more concerned, speculating that Odom, who has used drugs in the past, had relapsed.

Lamar Odom’s response to the relapse rumors

Amid the speculation, Odom took to his Instagram to address and refute the rumors. “Lighten up DAMN ~ I can’t have fun without being accused of being high or out my mind??” he captioned a video explaining “Black Jesus” is his alter-ego. “If you know me you know I play all day, life is too short to stay so serious, Covid taught us that.”

He also made it clear that, “Black Jesus here to stay. No blasphemy, just fun!”

In the comment section, some of his fans and followers shared messages of support. “You don’t have to explain yourself. Enjoy your life and live it the way you want. 🙌🏾 (like everybody else does!!!)” one person wrote while another said, “Nice to see you having fun and looking healthy 💘💖”

Lamar Odom has been open about his addictions

Odom has been candid about his past drug use, which includes ecstasy and cocaine. He told ABC News he began using some time after joining the NBA in the late ’90s. After Khloé Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013, he “turned the drug use up to another level,” he told Us Weekly. This ultimately culminated in an overdose in 2015 that that nearly killed him.

“The long term effects of his drug use have taken a toll on his body and the binge this time was too much to handle,” a source told E! News at the time.

After his hospitalization, Odom entered rehab. He’s credited his daughter Destiny for motivating him to go and to take better care of himself.

“Living sober, meaning no drugs, is a great feeling,” he told Us Weekly. “Being in the moment is important—how you react, respond, create. If I would have done coke last night, you would have gotten some d*ckhead here trying to get out of here fast. But you’re getting Lamar now.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.