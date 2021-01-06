Lamar Jackson Begs Trump To Commute Kodak Black’s Sentence

NFL player Lamar Jackson is the latest celebrity to beg President Donald Trump to commute Kodak Black’s sentence.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump @potus my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted,” Jackson tweeted. “The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak.”

Trump did not respond, but Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, responded to Jackson’s tweet:

“The great and I mean great @Lj_era8 future hall of famer and good friend. Fairness is not limited to one case,” Cohen tweeted. “46 months in a max prison for checking the wrong box on a form? Thank you Lamar #freekodak.”

Days ago, rapper Lil Yachty also tweeted Trump, urging him to free Kodak before he leaves office.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak” he tweeted.

Again, Trump did not respond.

Trump has been commuting sentences for most of his friends and even members of his family — and more recently, a former Snoop Dogg producer had his sentence thrown out.