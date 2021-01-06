Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Are Reportedly in Counseling as a Final Attempt To Save Their Marriage

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have been at the center of divorce rumors several times in the past but it seems those speculations are now becoming a reality.

After six years of marriage, it’s been reported that KimYe’s marriage is nearing its end with insiders noting that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is officially ‘done’ with her rapper husband. But despite allegedly reaching her breaking point with West, Kardashian West hasn’t lost all hope for her relationship as she is currently in marital therapy with the rapper making one last-ditch effort to save their marriage.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West experienced marital troubles in 2020

Kardashian West and West seemed to have a stable relationship from the moment they tied the knot in 2014. However, tensions between the pair started growing this past summer, and now, it appears their marriage is broken beyond repair.

In July 2020, the couple began experiencing marital issues after West shared some personal information about their family — namely their daughter North, who he publicly claimed the couple considered aborting — during his first presidential rally in South Carolina.

In the weeks after the controversial event, the “Selah” rapper went on multiple Twitter rants, once claiming that he had been trying to divorce the KKW Beauty founder for years and that she tried to have him locked up. He later apologized for his remarks.

Following West’s tweetstorm, he and the KUWTK star took a family vacation with their kids in an attempt to salvage their marriage. While the details of their trip remain under wraps, KimYe appeared to be in good spirits as they enjoyed a low-key getaway with their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

But despite their much-needed vacation away from the spotlight, the Wests’ relationship continued to struggle after returning home. Though they were making strides to get their marriage on track, KimYe seemingly couldn’t get back to how they once were.

Now, after living separate lives for the last few months, Kardashian West and West’s marriage has reached a point of no return, and it’s only a matter of time before their relationship is over for good.

Kim Kardashian West is preparing to file for divorce from Kanye West

After months of speculations, insiders claim that Kardashian West and West’s marriage is about to end.

According to Page Six, a “divorce is imminent” for the couple as the reality star has officially reached her breaking point with her Grammy-winning husband.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source says. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser, and they are in settlement talks.”

Though the pair have been experiencing issues within the marriage for the last few months, separate insiders claim that KimYe’s relationship hit a major tipping point back in December when they allegedly got into a heating fight right before the holidays.

“They had a big fight in early December,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed.”

Since then, Kardashian West hasn’t been seen wearing her wedding ring. The reality star even spent the holidays without West, who remained at his ranch in Wyoming while she celebrated the festive season with the Kardashian family in Lake Tahoe.

Despite their differences, KimYe is still doing what they can to save their marriage

Although divorce is on the table for the Hollywood couple, it seems that all hope isn’t lost for KimYe just yet.

Though Kardashian West is still preparing to file for divorce from West, a source tells People that the pair is in marital therapy in an attempt to salvage their relationship.

“Kim and Kanye are in counseling and exploring their options,” an insider shared with the outlet. “They have been working on their marriage for a long time, but no decision has been made.”

A second source adds, “It’s not over yet. They are still trying to see if the marriage can be saved.”

Let’s hope Kardashian West and West can work through their struggles because we would hate to see this marriage come to an end.