Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating CNN’s Host Van Jones Amid Kanye West Divorce Rumors

WENN/Nicky Nelson/FayesVision

Speculation over the reality TV star’s romantic relationship with the New York Times bestselling author has been swirling on social media as she’s rumored to be preparing to divorce her rapper husband.

–

Kim Kardashian may not be having a hard time to move on should she really end her marriage to Kanye West. Words on the street are the reality TV star has been secretly dating another man amid reports that she’s preparing to divorce her rapper husband.

The rumors, which have been spreading via social media including Twitter and TikTok, say that the aspiring lawyer has been seeing news commentator and lawyer Van Jones. It’s unclear where the news originated from, but Kim and Van met at Variety and Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit in 2018, when the model and the CNN host participated in a discussion about how the prison system in the United States can be reformed.

Van sang praise for Kim at the time, saying that it was due to the SKIMS founder’s effort that President Donald Trump was signing the FIRST Step Act at the Oval Office, which would eliminate “stacking” provisions that result in offenders serving consecutive sentences.

While there’s no sufficient evidence to back up the dating rumors, many Twitter users have weighed in on Kim’s supposed relationship with Van. “kim kardashian and VAN JONES??? NO STAY AWAY FROM HIM!!! GET A JOB!!!!!” a user opposed to the alleged romance.

“There are rumors of Kim Kardashian dating Van Jones. I can’t tell if this is an upgrade from Kanye or a downgrade,” another expressed her/his mixed feelings about the news. A third one chimed in, “Ok soooo @VanJones68 and @kimkardashian are having an affair or dating? Not really surprised given that is how she is acquiring her law degree. I mean I think we could all agree…she can do better than @kanye he’s a mess…and like her it took me forever to admit that out loud.”

Some others expressed their surprise at the supposed pairing. “Kim Kardashian and Van Jones dating is kinda blowing my mind,” one of them tweeted. Another reacted, “Kim Kardashian and Van Jones dating…are we officially in the upside-down world?”

In the meantime, Kim is also reported to be ready to end her marriage to Kanye. Page Six reported that the mother of four is “done” with her husband and their marriage. She allegedly has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser to proceed with her divorce plans.

“Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot,” a so-called insider told the site. “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s**t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

On how Kanye is dealing with Kim’s decision, PEOPLE claimed that the Yeezy designer “is sad, but okay.” According to the news outlet’s source, “he knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future. He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon.”