KEEPS Corporation Completes a Minority Recapitalization Through a Significant Equity Investment From SSM Partners

With this investment, Hunter Witherington and Ed Nenon from SSM have joined KEEPS Board of Directors.

Further financial terms of this deal were not disclosed.

Portico Capital served as exclusive financial advisor and Jackson Walker LLP served as legal counsel to KEEPS with respect to this transaction.

About KEEPS Corporation:

KEEPS creates solutions which provide industry-exclusive daily actionable data designed to save management time and improve profits for automotive service operations. www.KEEPSCorp.com

About Dynatron Software:

Dynatron Software is a wholly owned subsidiary of KEEPS. It is the premier provider of automotive fixed operation data analytics, business intelligence, and pricing optimization. Our solutions provide quantifiable and substantial ROI with the least amount of managerial effort. www.DynatronSoftware.com

About SSM Partners:

SSM invests $8-30 million in rapidly growing companies within software, services, and healthcare. The growth equity firm, which invests nationally and is based in Memphis, Tennessee, has partnered with talented entrepreneurs for more than 20 years. Starting with a relationship built on trust, SSM makes minority and majority equity investments and offers its entrepreneur-partners a thorough understanding of the growth company lifecycle and a collaborative approach to building great businesses. For more information, please visit www.SSMPartners.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005794/en/

Contacts

KEEPS Corporation / Dynatron Software:

Patrick Dailey

Director of Corporate Marketing

pdailey@DynatronSoftware.com

972.982.7628

