‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Spoilers: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Huge Fight As Breakup All But Finalized!

Kim Kardashian may have reached the point of no return with Kanye West in light of the latest reports. The couple allegedly let off some considerable steam amidst the of talk a potential divorce.

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Spoilers: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Huge Fight

A source told Us Weekly:“They had a big fight in early December. Kayne blew up at Kim, and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that.” So what led to this incident? Well, both had been struggling with their relationship as Kayne moved to his Wyoming ranch to get a break from Kim.

And further reports continue to emerge with claims that the couple had “been living separate lives for many months now” going so far as to say that Kayne “isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world.” The rap star, though to the benefit of his doubt, has been battling his own demons.

Kayne, who was recently ‘born again’ in reference to his faith, has led mass church services across the US and it seemed to be doing the star a world of good. And yet, it does not have an impact on salvaging his relationship with Kim. Another source told Us Weekly:“She [Kim] didn’t just walk away. The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect the children first, always.”

So how does Kim’s family view all this? They continue to back Kim but do they have a point. According to further revelations told to Us weekly, the family feel: “Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly. She [Kim] feels helpless at this point.”

To her credit, Kim has stuck by Kayne through thick and thin. She was there for Kayne during the struggle with his bipolar disorder. And clearly, it has all gotten a bit too much for her. When speaking on Kayne’s bipolar last year, she said:

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”

Let us hope that the two can work things out and come up with an amicable solution.