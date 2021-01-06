‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ spoilers while there might have been a time in which they couldn’t even stand to be in the same room with one another, it looks like both Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna have gone a long way in recent months.

That’s because there’s a new report that says Kim Kardashian’s younger brother is “doing great” co-parenting with Blac Chyna after reaching a custody agreement that they are both happy with for their daughter, Dream. Here’s what you need to know.

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ Spoilers: Rob Kardashian And Ex Chyna Are No Longer Interested In Each Other’s Drama

According to Entertainment Tonight, both Rob Kardashian and Chyna are no longer interested in each other’s drama, but that certainly is a good thing. “The number one priority for Rob has always been, and continues to be, Dream’s wellbeing,” the source says. “Rob is an amazing father, he’d do anything for his little girl.”

Apparently, the former couple have agreed to share physical custody of their daughter with an alternating weekly schedule. Additionally, Rob Kardashian and Chyna will each get equal time with Dream during vacations and holidays.

Just last year Rob filed an emergency ex parte motion for primary custody of his daughter Dream. Court documents say that Rob accused his ex of of heavy drug and and alcohol use, and requested that she be drug tested before seeing their daughter.

Reports also say that both parents cannot be under the influence of alcohol or other substances while caring for Dream.

While many fans are applauding both Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna for this positive progress in their custody agreement, others are hoping that it stays this way for the sake of their daughter Dream. So far neither party has made any public comments.

