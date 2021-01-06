Keegan-Michael Key Offers a Taste of His New Comedy Podcast Through Newly-Released Trailer

Instagram

The Tom Hawkins of ‘The Prom’ is set to debut the first episode of his Audible Plus audio series, which is titled ‘The History of Sketch Comedy’, on January 28.

Funnyman Keegan-Michael Key is gearing up for the launch of his new comedy podcast this month by rolling out its first trailer.

The actor/writer/producer is starting the new year by adding “podcaster” to his resume with upcoming audio series “The History of Sketch Comedy”, in which he’ll travel back through time to trace the origins of humor.

The series will take viewers to “visit major moments in sketch history, highlighting performers and sketch shows from the first acting troupes that toured Europe in the 1500s to the rise of Variety television, and training grounds such as The Second City in Chicago.” The audible series will also see the comedian sharing “some influential moments and sketches along the way.”

And on Tuesday, January 5, Key teased more about the project, which Audible bosses insist will take listeners “from the early flatulence jokes of Ancient Greece and the acting troupes of Europe in the 1500s, to the rise of The Second City (improv company) in Chicago and his own comedy origins on the ball fields near Detroit’s 8 Mile.”

In the clip the “Keanu” star adds, “As long as there’s been human communication, there’s been stories. And as long as there’s been stories, there’s been sketch.”

The first of 10 30-minute episodes will debut on January 28 on Amazon’s subscriber service Audible Plus. “Audible has raised the bar for audio storytelling, and I’m excited to take this deep dive into the world of sketch comedy, share some iconic sketches, and show some appreciation to the legends who helped shape this world,” Key said when announcing the project coming at Audible Plus back in November.