Kate Hudson’s Fans Ask When the ‘Something Borrowed’ Sequel Is Coming, but Colin Egglesfield Revealed Where the Sequel Stands Today

Kate Hudson shared the iconic dance scene from her rom-com, Something Borrowed and fans said they still want to know what happened to her character.

Kate Hudson and Colin Egglesfield | Bobby Bank/WireImage

The film, which was based on the book “Something Borrowed” ended with a cliffhanger. A second book, “Something Blue” was already published and a script was rumored to be ready for production. But what happened? Hudson’s share proved that fans still hope to see Something Blue in theaters someday.

“So like where the f**k is the second movie to this?! I google this once a year,” one person responded. Another wrote, “Give. Us. Darcy’s. Story. PLEASE. WE NEED IT.” Others just demanded to know when the sequel would come out. “When is the Something Blue movie coming out??”

Colin Egglesfield, who played Dex has some bad news for fans

Getting to the bottom of when the sequel would come out was also one of Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s burning questions. Actor Colin Egglesfield, who played Dex, Kate Hudson’s love interest in the story, revealed why the second film has yet to be made.

The bottom line comes down to money and what drives box office numbers. “I think it’s a combination of the perfect storm of Netflix coming out, people building better and nicer home theater systems,” Egglesfield said. “And the number of people going to movie theaters started to go down right around when Netflix really started to take off.”

“There were so many amazing shows,” he said about the slew of streaming services available. “TV series that were starting to film like on HBO. And obviously Netflix and Cinemax and Showtime. A lot of the A-list actors who were movie stars started to do television. And [producers] just couldn’t justify putting up the kind of money of what it cost to make Something Borrowed or like even like a Pretty Woman or a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Making ‘Something Blue’ comes down to money

Films that cost between $30 million and $100 million to make “evaporated” in the theaters, Egglesfield explained. “Because the return at the box office just isn’t what it used to be,” he said.

“So it’s either these gigantic tentpole superhero films or these smaller independent films where they ask actors to work for scale,” he continued. “Because the quality of the material is awesome and great and compelling for an actor.”

“But unfortunately, we gotta pay bills, too,” he added. “So that’s led to a lot of actors, obviously, to work on television and it just it’s really sad because, man, I miss romantic comedies. I miss that genre. There are so many great films like romantic comedies from the ’90s and early 2000s that we just don’t really see anymore.”

“Unfortunately, it’s a dying genre,” he admitted. “Unless you turn to Lifetime and Hallmark. That’s really the only place where you’re getting to see those kinds of stories. But unfortunately, they’re just a fraction of the budget of the studio films.”