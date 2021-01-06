Karlie Redd Faces off With Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson

On Love & Hip Hop, there haven’t been too many more contentious relationships than the fiasco that went down between Yung Joc and Karlie Redd. During the first part of the Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked reunion special, Yung Joc and his new partner, Kendra Robinson, got into a heated exchange with Redd.

Karlie Redd and Yung Joc in 2013 | Prince Williams/FilmMagic

What is ‘Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked’?

Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked is a virtual reunion special. It is the first time that the franchise will feature members from all four of the main series (Love & Hip Hop: New York, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and Love & Hip Hop: Miami) together.

Here’s the official description per the network’s press release:

For the first time in franchise history, iconic Love & Hip Hop cast members from all four cities will virtually unite to reflect on never-before-seen casting footage, behind-the-scenes secrets, messy entanglements, epic breakups and a look back at the most unforgettable trips and unresolved drama from New York, to Atlanta, down to Miami and Hollywood.

The four-part special is hosted by Kendall Kyndall. Topics covered include Mendeecees’ reunion with Yandy Smith-Harris for the very first time since being released from prison, Ray J and Princess Love discussing their current situation, and Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels talking about their relationship.

The special is toplined by fan-favorites Amara La Negra, Cyn Santana, Erica Mena, Jonathan Fernandez, Redd, Mendeecees, Princess Love, Ray J, Safaree Samuels, and Yandy Smith-Harris. Meanwhile, Bambi, Bobby Lytes, Robinson, Mami Ana, Momma Dee, Rasheeda Frost, Rich Dollaz, Scrappy Shay Johnson, Sukihana, Trick Daddy, and Yung Joc also appear.

What went down between Yung Joc and Karlie Redd during ‘Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked’

It all started when the cast trip was discussed and Redd said that Yung Joc brought other women along, including “another Kendra.”

Robinson then responded to Redd and said, “But this Kendra got a ring, baby.” At this point, Yung Joc also entered the conversation in an attempt to add some clarity. “Treasure was an assistant,” he said to Redd. “Don’t disrespect my lady on some she another Kendra.”

Yung Joc said that he was not about to let Redd say that about Robinson. “I gotta give it to you because every now and then, you’ll sneak one in,” he continued. “And I ain’t about to let you get through with none of them.”

Robinson also defended herself and said if there was another Kendra, then they wouldn’t match her. “You name me somebody else who got a title company, a clothing line, a lawyer, her own law firm,” she said. “So if it was another Kendra, she would been a bad a*s b***h to the point that I may not have even got through.”

Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked will continue to air for the rest of the month. All of the series are set to return to VH1 later this year after being delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.