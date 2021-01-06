Kanye West ‘Is Sad, But Okay’ as Kim Kardashian Is Preparing to Divorce Him

WENN/Instar

According to a source, the 43-year-old rapper has seen it coming as he knows that the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star ‘has had enough’ of him and their marriage.

Kanye West might have prepared himself should his marriage to Kim Kardashian come to an end. Words on the street suggested that the “Famous” rapper “is sad, but okay” amid swirling speculations that his reality star wife is preparing to file for a divorce from him.

Offering more details about the 43-year-old’s relationship status was PEOPLE. “He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future,” the outlet quoted a source as saying. “He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon.”

Claims that Kanye and Kim’s “divorce is imminent” were deepened by Page Six who reported that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser. “They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source told the outlet. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

The source went on to add, “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done.” The insider also mentioned that the TV personality had tried her best to help her husband dealing with his mental health issues.

“Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot,” the insider continued. “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s**t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Kanye, who wed Kim in May 2014, was alleged to feel uncomfortable with his wife’s family and their reality show life has become “unbearable” for him. “[He] is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them,” the source pointed out.

The “Stronger” MC “has been spending a lot of his time in Wyoming” since living separately with the daughter of Kris Jenner. On the possibility of him reuniting with his 40-year-old wife in Los Angeles, a source told HollywoodLife.com, “It sounds like he has no plans to return to L.A. anytime soon, at least not full-time.”