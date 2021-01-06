Kanye West Allegedly Surprises Kim Kardashian With Five Brand New Maybachs Amid Divorce Rumors

WENN/Instar

While words are swirling that the power house couple has been spending time apart, a new report suggests that they have spent Christmas together in California with their four children.

Kanye West‘s marriage to Kim Kardashian has been plagued with divorce rumors, but he seemingly managed to keep spoiling his wife. Shortly after words spread around that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is preparing to end their union, the “Famous” rapper was unveiled to have surprised her with five brand new Maybachs.

The 43-year-old MC, per reported by TMZ, gifted his reality star wife five 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUVs which cost under $200,000 each. His 40-year-old wife, in exchange, gave him a number of James Turrell art pieces, reportedly worth over $1 million, since he is a big fan of the artist.

Gift exchange aside, Kim and Kanye, who allegedly have been living separately, were said to have spent Christmas together in California with their four kids. A source told the outlet that the pair “are still on speaking terms as they try to work through their issues and figure out the next steps.”

The news came after reports about Kim preparing to file for a divorce from Kanye hit media headlines. Page Six claimed that the daughter of Kris Jenner, who wed the rap mogul in May 2014, has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser. “They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source told the outlet. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

The source continued, “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done.” The insider also noted that the TV personality had tried her best to help her husband dealing with his mental health problems.

The “Gold Digger” hitmaker was said to have been aware that his wife “has had enough” of him and their marriage. “He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future,” a source spilled to PEOPLE. “He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon.”