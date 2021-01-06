Julian Assange Is Denied Bail by U.K. Judge

LONDON — A judge in London on Wednesday declined to release Julian Assange on bail while he awaits a final resolution in the case to extradite him to the United States to face charges of violating espionage laws.

On Monday, the judge ruled that Mr. Assange could not be extradited to the United States because he would be at risk of suicide, and his lawyers sought to have him released on bail while the appeals process plays out. The decision on Wednesday was a setback for the WikiLeaks founder, who has sought for years to avoid a trial in the United States on charges that his supporters say pose a threat to press freedom.

The judge, Vanessa Baraitser of Westminster Magistrates’ Court, said Wednesday that the Australian activist still had an incentive to abscond, and that he needed to remain in prison while U.S. prosecutors challenged her decision to block Mr. Assange’s extradition.

Mr. Assange, 49, was indicted by the United States authorities in 2019 on 17 counts of violating the Espionage Act and one count of computer misuse over his role in obtaining and publishing secret military and diplomatic documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. If found guilty on all counts, he could face a sentence of up to 175 years.