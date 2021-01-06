Jennifer Lopez Shows Fans Her Entire Skincare Routine

Jennifer Lopez is not afraid to show fans what she looks like without makeup. She has incredible skin and claims to have never used Botox. She loves using a natural approach to skincare and became so passionate about it that she created her own skincare line called JLo Beauty.

Jennifer gave fans another look at her fresh face and shared her entire skincare routine with her new products. She captioned the video, “We’re fresh-faced for 2021 after yesterday’s #WashAway2020 event. I cannot believe that @jlobeauty is available now 🤗🎉✨ It’s been years in the making and it’s finally here. We’ve spent hundreds of rounds of testing products and formulations … all to make sure we created the perfect products for YOU to get THAT GLOW!!! ✨✨✨”

Jennifer Lopez shows off incredible skin due to her new skincare products

She continued, “I am so proud of what we came up with and I know you’re going to love it. We’re JUST GETTING STARTED!!!! If you’re part of my #JLOBEAUTY #GlowGetters community drop a ✨ below!!! #linkinbio to order now!”

Her products include a cleanser, serum, wonder cream, moisturizer, masks, and more. The products are kind of pricey, but if they promise to deliver results for skin that looks like J.Lo’s, it might be worth it. She looks incredible at 51 years old!

Watch her skincare routine video below: