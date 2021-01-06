Jennifer Lawrence Is Worth Millions But She Still Uses Coupons

Jennifer Lawrence has become one of the biggest young stars in Hollywood, earning an Academy Award and several other accolades before her 30th birthday. But even though she’s a big-name actor, she has always insisted that she’s the same relatable person she always has been.

Jennifer Lawrence | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence has risen to the top of the Hollywood heap

Despite her relative young age in Hollywood terms, Jennifer Lawrence has already established herself as a force to be reckoned with. Her role as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games film series in the early 2010s made her the highest-paid action heroine of all time.

She was lauded for her role in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook and earned her first Academy Award; she remains the second-youngest person to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. Lawrence has also earned accolades at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, and more.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit | Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Jennifer Lawrence insists that she’s a normal person

Despite being an Oscar-winning actor, Lawrence has reiterated many times over the past decade that she’s just like everyone else. In 2013, while promoting The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, she famously created a viral moment in an interview when she was discussing the food on set one day. When Lawrence was told there would be pizza after a grueling day of kayaking, she showed up demanding to know “Where’s the pizza?!”

Another “stars: they’re just like us” moment happened when Lawrence was announced as the winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress that same year. Lawrence was wearing a Dior gown with a long, ruffled train, and she stumbled and fell to her knees while climbing the stairs to the stage to accept her award.

Lawrence received a standing ovation when she got to the microphone and she believed it was out of pity. “You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell and that’s embarrasing, but thank you,” she said.

Jennifer Lawrence poses during a photocall prior to the Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show by Christian Dior in Paris, on February 26, 2019 | Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals the Real Reason She Took a Break From Acting

Jennifer Lawrence’s spending habits haven’t changed

In a 2013 cover story with UK magazine Fabulous, Lawrence explained how her financial habits haven’t changed, despite the fact that she had quickly become one of the hottest young stars in Hollywood. “I don’t ever walk around feeling famous. I walk around feeling the exact same way I have walked around my entire life,” she admitted. “But it’s not until I talk to somebody and see in their eyes that I’m different. It makes me feel weird.”

“I was raised to have value for money, to have respect for money, even though you have a lot of it,” the American Hustle star said. “My family is not the kind of family that would ever let me turn into an a**hole or anything like that, so I am fortunate to have them.”

When Lawrence moved to New York as a teenager to try to make it as an actor, she stayed in a run-down apartment that scared her mother when she came to visit. But as long as she was pursuing her dream, Lawrence didn’t care where she lived. “She saw how happy I was, living in a rat-infested apartment by myself, just auditioning,” she remembered.

Lawrence may enjoy financial fortune after being a big-name actor, but she remains the same Jennifer Lawrence from Kentucky. She lived in the same three-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles that she moved into several years before her big break, and never rushed out to buy a house.

She also admitted she has no personal assistants to do her shopping and she won’t be found frequenting any luxury stores, instead preferring to clip coupons like the rest of us. “I’ve hated shopping my entire life,” she said honestly. “My mom used to drive me to TJ Maxx and I would almost faint out of boredom.”