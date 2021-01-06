Jan Brady Only Says Her Iconic ‘Marcia, Marcia, Marcia’ Line During This 1 Episode of ‘The Brady Bunch’

Everything comes so easy for Marcia Brady — boys, school, countless awards. When you’re a middle child, though, it’s a lot easier to steal the spotlight. Take it from Jan, who tries to find a special talent and compete with Marcia’s many trophies and accomplishments.

Jan’s “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” freakout, though, only appeared in one episode of The Brady Bunch. Here’s what we know about this sitcom.

Jan Brady is the middle child in ‘The Brady Bunch’

It’s the story of a man named Brady, a very lovely lady, and their six children. Three of the boys came from Mike Brady’s side, Greg (Barry Williams), Peter (Christopher Knight,) and Bobby (Mike Lookinland). The three girls, Marcia (Maureen McCormick), Jan (Eve Plumb), and Cindy (Susan Olsen), were Carol’s daughters.

In the middle of it all was Jan Brady, a spirited, yet often-overlooked student living in her sister’s shadow. During one episode, Jan has finally had enough and shares her frustration about Marcia with her parents.

Jan finally shares her feelings about Marcia in ‘Her Sister’s Shadow’

It’s not easy being the middle child, especially when your older sister is Marcia. Frustrated with all of Marcia’s success, Jan decides to put all of her trophies and ribbons away, leading to a conversation with her parents about respecting Marcia’s property.

“Well, all I hear all day long at school is how great Marcia is at this or wonderful Marcia did that,” Jan said. “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!”

Marcia’s older, her mother explained, it’s normal that she has more awards. But everything comes so easy for Marcia, Jan said, but they’re interrupted by more “good news” from the older sister — she’d been made the editor of the school’s newspaper.

Even though Jan fights for the spotlight during a few Brady Bunch episodes, her iconic line from this episode is only said once.

“Although it is one of the series’ best-known quotes, The Brady Bunch: Her Sister’s Shadow (1971) is the only episode of the entire series in which Jan says, ‘Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!’ and she only says it once,” IMDb reports.

The line does reappear in 1995’s ‘The Brady Bunch Movie’

Although the final episode of The Brady Bunch premiered in 1974, the characters reappeared for a movie adaptation, released in the 1990s. Portrayed by different actors, The Brady Bunch Movie tells the story of this large family on a new adventure together — saving their home.

That, of course, includes a performance at a talent show, where they can hopefully raise the prize money. This movie also includes a few iconic moments that first appeared in the sitcom. That includes Marcia’s nose accident with the football and Jan’s “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” line.

Episodes of The Brady Bunch are available for streaming on Hulu.