James Gunn’s confession about this Guardians Vol 2 clip

Director James Gunn admitted, via Twitter, that the late-great Stan Lee’s cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 came directly from fan theories he read online. “I stole the idea from fan theories on Twitter, which I thought were hilarious,” Gunn said in response to a tweet about Lee being a “Watcher informant.” In the second GotG installment, the Marvel legend was seen talking with a mysterious group of robe-clad, large-headed humanoids call the Watchers. Now, even the most casual fan is aware of Lee’s cameos in each Marvel movie, but unpacking the major implications from this scene requires above-average knowledge of Marvel comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Watchers are a race of humanoid aliens that watch over the multiverse in Marvel Comics. With Lee serving as their informant, he was actually playing the same character in each of his cameo appearances. In doing so, and peddling info to the Watchers, Lee’s character was “keeping an eye on the heroes and their adventures,” as Twitter user @bork_21 lays out in the initial tweet, to which Gunn had responded.

In addition to that tidbit about GotG 2, Gunn recently offered fans an update on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.