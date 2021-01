“Being in Los Angeles, there’s so many distractions, there’s so much going on, and it doesn’t really allow me to focus on training…In Los Angeles, you guys know has all the parties, all the madness, and it’s too much to be around because I’m the type of guy whose attracted to that chaos. And for me, if I want to be one of the top prize fighters in the world, which is my goal, then being here just isn’t the move,” Jake explained.