Ivanka Trump Accidentally Tags Singer Meat Loaf in Instagram Post Featuring Dad Donald

First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her dad Donald Trump enjoyed a flight together on Monday, January 4. They headed to Georgia for the crucial run-off election which took place on Tuesday that will determine the balance of power in the Senate. Documenting the trip was Ivanka, who took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts to share two selfies of her and her dad inside a plane.

In the pictures, Ivanka was seen smiling widely to the camera while donning a red turtleneck and a black blazer. Meanwhile POTUS was sitting in front of her, putting his focus solely on his smartphone. “Off to Georgia with dad! Get out and VOTE Georgia!!!” Ivanka captioned the post.

The post looked normal until a fan noticed that the 39-year-old made a hilarious mistake in the tags. Instead of tagging Donald’s Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump, the advisor to the president tagged the account that belongs to singer Meat Loaf.

“Ivanka Trump accidentally tagging MeatLoaf instead of her dad is the best thing to have happened in 2021 so far,” one Twitter user shared the screenshot of the mistagging. In response, one other further blasted the daughter and father duo by writing, “That’s because Ivanka may have had a moment of fleeting clarity where she realized, and then admitted to herself dad is really just a loaf of disdainful meat.”

“One assumes Ivanka Trump did not mean to tag Grammy winning musical artist Meat Loaf in the selfie she took with the President aboard AF1, en route to tonight’s rally in GA, but at this point in the cycle a surprise Meat Loaf appearance wouldn’t even be *today’s* weirdest thing,” one other joked.

Someone else chimed in, “I’ve noticed you never see Donald Trump and Meat Loaf in the same room at the same time. Now we may know why.” Meat Loaf actually has ties to POTUS. The 74-year-old used to appear in season 11 of “The Celebrity Apprentice“.

Meanwhile, the Meat Loaf tag has been removed from the post as Ivanka replaced it with the correct one.