Is Prince Harry Actually More Difficult to Work for Than Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down from royal duties on March 31, 2020, and have been residing in Los Angeles ever since. But even though they left royal life behind reports and allegations from across the pond about what it was like working for the pair have continued to swirl.

Here’s more on that and why some have claimed that the Duke of Sussex may be more difficult to work with than the former Suits star.

Meghan was dubbed ‘Duchess Difficult’

You may have seen tabloid stories dubbing Meghan “Duchess Difficult.” Tom Quinn, author of Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle, revealed who gave Harry’s bride that nickname.

“The British press are famously good at taking someone and building them up and saying they’re absolutely wonderful. And then when that story runs out of steam, they need something else so they then come up with the opposite,” Quinn told Fox. “They run that person down… The nicknames were picked up by the press and used against Meghan. They did, in fact, come from the palace.”

Quinn noted that palace workers described the Duchess of Sussex as “spiky and feisty.”

She reportedly yelled at Kate Middleton’s staffers too

Other allegations were brought up recently about Meghan’s apparent mistreatment of her sister-in-law’s staffers.

Quinn spoke to sources who told him that the Duchess of Sussex shouted at a member of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge’s staff.

In his book Quinn writes that “Kate was horrified when Meghan shouted at a member of Kate’s staff–that was definitely the beginning of discussions about leaving Kensington Palace,” the former aide explained (per the Daily Mail). “Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness; so on the one hand she wants to be like Diana, a people’s princess, and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers.”

Harry fought with Queen Elizabeth’s aide over Meghan’s wedding tiara

But there are reports that at times Prince Harry has been very demanding and more difficult to please than his wife.

In Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand discuss the Sussexes’ relationship and rifts with other royals including a rumored-clash between Meghan and Queen Elizabeth II when the duchess chose her wedding tiara.

The authors claim that there were disagreements but not with Meghan and the queen. People noted that according to the book, the conflict was between Harry and his grandmother’s dressmaker Angela Kelly. Scobie and Durand wrote that Harry was upset with Kelly because he felt like she was “dragging her feet in helping Meghan obtain access to her chosen tiara for a hair trial” before the wedding.

Royal expert Robert Jobson also weighed in on this subject via Yahoo! News Royal Box. “I don’t think Meghan was being difficult when she was picking out a tiara, I think Harry was probably being overly defensive and overly protective,” Jobson opined.

Despite the tension between Harry and Kelly, the hair trial went forward with no objection or hesitation from the queen.