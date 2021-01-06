Inside Emma Stone’s Pregnancy Experience: “She’s Felt Very Lucky”

In 2017, her personal trainer, Jason Walsh, revealed to E! News that the celeb enjoyed yoga and strength training. But nowadays, the source says Emma is doing “lot of walking in the hills around her house.”

Other than that, the insider says, “She has done some local traveling, but mostly she has stayed close to home enjoying being a newlywed and pregnant.”

Paparazzi recently photographed the Zombieland actress on one of her strolls, which marked one of Emma’s first public sightings in months.

She and Dave have flown under the radar since the start of the pandemic, even getting married in secret. Fans only began to suspect she was officially Mrs. McCary when she and her husband were spotted sporting wedding bands in September.