Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services Named 2021 Multichannel Merchant Top 3PL, Sixth Consecutive Year

Article content continued

“Ecommerce and DTC merchants need experienced, qualified 3PL partners as they handle unprecedented growth in their online business, and lack the internal resources or expertise,” said Mike O’Brien, Senior Content Manager of Multichannel Merchant. “Each company has been selected based on their industry experience, services offered, performance and range of capabilities.”

To see the complete list of Multichannel Merchants 2021 Top 3PL providers, click here.

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce, technology and mobility markets.

We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobility and ITAD industries. Learn more at www.ingrammicroservices.com.

About Multichannel Merchant

Multichannel Merchant reaches key decision makers responsible for ecommerce, management, marketing and operations at companies that sell merchandise through multiple channels — including ecommerce, mobile, social, and catalog. Multichannel Merchant delivers original research, as well as in-depth analysis of trends and best practices, news, tactical/how-to, executive summaries, technology and supplier comparisons, tip sheets and resource information to help companies sell & deliver products wherever and whenever the customer wants them – at home, work, store or other locations.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005082/en/

Contacts

Lauren Jow

lauren.jow@ingrammicro.com

Global Brand Manager

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Service

#distro