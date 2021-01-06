Indian startup boAt, which makes hardware accessories for phones, raises $100M Series B from Warburg Pincus, to shift more of its production from China to India (Manish Singh/)

Manish Singh / :
Indian startup boAt, which makes hardware accessories for phones, raises $100M Series B from Warburg Pincus, to shift more of its production from China to India — Boat, an electronics and lifestyle startup in India, has raised $100 million in a new financing round that many independent investors termed …
