India writes letter to Cricket Australia opting out of fourth Test in Brisbane

Cricket Australia has been dealt a major blow with the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) reportedly declaring that the team will not travel to Brisbane in a letter.

According to SEN reporter Jimmy Smith, the BCCI formally wrote to Cricket Australia speaking against the quarantine protocols that would be placed on them in Queensland.

The call comes after the Queensland government refused to relent on its stance that the teams would have to be subjected to hotel quarantine for the fourth Test after allowing an exemption for both India and Australia to cross the NSW-Queensland border.

“I’m getting this as we speak that actually the BCCI have formally written to Cricket Australia about not going to Brisbane,” Smith told SEN.

India coach Ravi Shastri defied Cricket Australia’s protocols at training in Sydney by not wearing a mask. (Getty)

“The BCCI have formally written to Cricket Australia about the restrictions that will be imposed on the Indian team in Brisbane.

“They are against that. They’ve been in lockdown for an extended period of time, of course most of these people were playing in the IPL in Abu Dubai and then came here to Australia.

“Most of them have been involved in that for an extended period, then they had tours before that where they were in lockdown.

“So they’re saying ‘nope, too restrictive, once we’ve passed the protocols, why can’t we walk around like the rest of the people in the community.

“The advice is that they don’t want to go to Brisbane.”

