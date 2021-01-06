IBM names Gary Cohn, former Goldman Sachs executive and economic adviser to Trump, as its vice chairman and member of its executive leadership team (Matt Grossman/Wall Street Journal)

Matt Grossman / Wall Street Journal:
IBM names Gary Cohn, former Goldman Sachs executive and economic adviser to Trump, as its vice chairman and member of its executive leadership team — Past Goldman Sachs president named vice chairman as tech icon develops stronger growth strategy,nbsp; — International Business Machines Corp …
